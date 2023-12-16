TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,239. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.93. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $278.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

