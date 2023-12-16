Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $58,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,128,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,754. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

