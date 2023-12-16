The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BA traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,995,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.89. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $265.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

