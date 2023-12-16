Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $101,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2,463.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 99,909 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABT. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,316,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.49. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

