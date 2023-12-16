Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $168.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

