Country Trust Bank Buys 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 19.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.0% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

Tesla Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.28. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

