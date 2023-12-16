SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 7,623 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.