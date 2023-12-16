Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 4.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,246,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 217.7% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $571.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $589.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

