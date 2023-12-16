Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $236.58

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $236.58 and last traded at $235.53, with a volume of 1502935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average is $219.28. The firm has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

