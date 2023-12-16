AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 65,906,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,735,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.