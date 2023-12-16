iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.4% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.56. 3,687,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,239. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.93.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

