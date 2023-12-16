Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.23. 7,886,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,357. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.25. The company has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

