WBH Advisory Inc. Has $596,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,890,431. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $418.57 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $426.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.96. The company has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

