WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

ADP opened at $234.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

