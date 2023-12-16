Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

