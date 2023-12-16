Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $435.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.63 and its 200-day moving average is $405.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

