Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $584.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.61 and a 200 day moving average of $533.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

