Apella Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

