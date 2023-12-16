Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,782,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $658.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.54. The company has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $661.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

