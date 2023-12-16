Quent Capital LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. 30,212,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,202,276. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.