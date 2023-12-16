Threadgill Financial LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 119.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 83,771,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,839,246. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $265.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

