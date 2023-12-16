SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 95 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $203.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

