DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 601 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.65.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.74. 7,321,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.42. The firm has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

