TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $106.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $106,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $235.31. 4,298,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.28. The company has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

