Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $418.16 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.37. The firm has a market cap of $392.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.58 and a 200-day moving average of $395.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,890,431 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

