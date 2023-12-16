Fruth Investment Management Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $188,000. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $418.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.58 and a 200-day moving average of $395.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $426.37. The company has a market cap of $392.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,890,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

