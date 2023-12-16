Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

