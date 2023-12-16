iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 21.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $473.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $475.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

