Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $750,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,690 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

