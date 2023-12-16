Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.70. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $406.54.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

