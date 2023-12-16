Quent Capital LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $346.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.