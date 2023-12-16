Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $95.65. 5,091,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,145. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

