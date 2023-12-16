iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Quent Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,799 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,269,000 after buying an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. 7,178,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.