MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 1,680 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $112.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,435,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,845. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

