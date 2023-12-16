MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

