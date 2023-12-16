Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 53.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 95,447 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.51. 7,139,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,626. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average is $162.12.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

