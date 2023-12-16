TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $12.16 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $23.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,129.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,854,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,509. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $1,149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $881.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

