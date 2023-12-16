Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

MMM opened at $106.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

