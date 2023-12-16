New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

