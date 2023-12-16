Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $473.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $475.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

