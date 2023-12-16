Symmetry Partners LLC Has $738,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 163.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 2.8 %

BA opened at $263.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.89. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $265.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.