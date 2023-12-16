Arden Trust Co Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

