Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $608.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.58. The firm has a market cap of $170.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $617.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

