Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

