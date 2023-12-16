Parkside Investments LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $152.83 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.35. The company has a market capitalization of $411.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

