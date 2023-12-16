Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $134.26. 8,413,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,677. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.75.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

