Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $47,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.15. 3,880,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $346.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

