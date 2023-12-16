Paragon Capital Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.40 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

