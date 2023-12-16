Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 1,524 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $926.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $881.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

