Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.17. 6,910,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

